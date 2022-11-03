A recent wedding in China sparked a debate about an old tradition of the brother hiding during the ceremony. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘Go hide yourself’: single Chinese man observes odd ritual demanding he stay out of sight at younger brother’s wedding, sparking outdated customs debate
- Hiding practice dates back to feudal times and is among a series of odd historical rituals observed across China
- Older brother’s out-of-sight act sparks fierce online debate over the modern-day validity of such traditions
A recent wedding in China sparked a debate about an old tradition of the brother hiding during the ceremony. Photo: SCMP Composite