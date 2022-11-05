A Chinese farmer has turned an invasive plant into food for his goats – saving on fodder and helping to eradicate the harmful species. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Like braised pork for my goats’: Chinese farmer turns invasive plants into delicacy for livestock – saving on feed, removal costs
- A farmer in China has discovered his livestock have a taste for an invasive weed and is helping in the fight to eradicate it
- Experts say the exotic plant known as Canadian Yellow Flower can be very detrimental to the local environment, given its fast reproduction ability
A Chinese farmer has turned an invasive plant into food for his goats – saving on fodder and helping to eradicate the harmful species. Photo: SCMP composite