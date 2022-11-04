In an audio clip a desperate Xie can be heard pleading for help: ‘Hello, I’m running at a speed of 126km/h on cruise control, but the brake isn’t working’. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Real-life version of movie Speed’: Chinese man survives after car’s cruise control jams at 126km/h along highway for 2 hours
- ‘I think I am going to die,’ says driver as his car careers out of control on expressway in China’s Zhejiang province
- Shocked online observers liken ordeal to scenes from Keanu Reeves blockbuster movie ‘Speed’
In an audio clip a desperate Xie can be heard pleading for help: ‘Hello, I’m running at a speed of 126km/h on cruise control, but the brake isn’t working’. Photo: SCMP composite