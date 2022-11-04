In an audio clip a desperate Xie can be heard pleading for help: ‘Hello, I’m running at a speed of 126km/h on cruise control, but the brake isn’t working’. Photo: SCMP composite
In an audio clip a desperate Xie can be heard pleading for help: ‘Hello, I’m running at a speed of 126km/h on cruise control, but the brake isn’t working’. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Real-life version of movie Speed’: Chinese man survives after car’s cruise control jams at 126km/h along highway for 2 hours

  • ‘I think I am going to die,’ says driver as his car careers out of control on expressway in China’s Zhejiang province
  • Shocked online observers liken ordeal to scenes from Keanu Reeves blockbuster movie ‘Speed’

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 4 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
In an audio clip a desperate Xie can be heard pleading for help: ‘Hello, I’m running at a speed of 126km/h on cruise control, but the brake isn’t working’. Photo: SCMP composite
In an audio clip a desperate Xie can be heard pleading for help: ‘Hello, I’m running at a speed of 126km/h on cruise control, but the brake isn’t working’. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE