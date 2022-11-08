An underweight woman in China eats 6 meals a day to gain weight for influencer job and sparks health debate in China. Photo: SCMP composite
An underweight woman in China eats 6 meals a day to gain weight for influencer job and sparks health debate in China. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘I’d like to give her my 5kg’: 35kg woman in China eats 6 meals a day to gain weight for job and sparks healthy weight debate

  • A video of a severely underweight woman eating continually accompanied by a voice-over from one of her friends goes viral on mainland social media
  • The friend says the eating regime distressed the woman who suffered frequent diarrhoea after she began the diet and she often felt very cold

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 8 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An underweight woman in China eats 6 meals a day to gain weight for influencer job and sparks health debate in China. Photo: SCMP composite
An underweight woman in China eats 6 meals a day to gain weight for influencer job and sparks health debate in China. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE