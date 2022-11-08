A Chinese couple who captured China’s imagination with their wheelchair wedding dance reveal that their first baby is on the way. Photo: SCMP composite
A Chinese couple who captured China’s imagination with their wheelchair wedding dance reveal that their first baby is on the way. Photo: SCMP composite
‘The most beautiful love’: joy as wheelchair-using couple reveal first child on the way - delighting millions in China

  • ‘One wheelchair plus another doesn’t equal double hardship,’ wife says
  • Millions react with joy after couple announce impending birth online

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:57pm, 8 Nov, 2022

