A young Chinese girl trends on mainland social media after a video of her environmentally friendly-themed home fashion show go viral. Photo: SCMP composite
Rubbish fashion show: mother in China transforms garbage bags into ‘high fashion’ for daughter’s catwalk at home – video viewed more than 5 million times
- A girl in China is trending online after a video of her environmentally friendly recycled plastic bag dresses in a home fashion parade went viral
- The girl’s mother made the dresses using plastic bags from home that are similar in colour to the outfits her daughter sometimes wears
