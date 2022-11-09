A young Chinese girl trends on mainland social media after a video of her environmentally friendly-themed home fashion show go viral. Photo: SCMP composite
A young Chinese girl trends on mainland social media after a video of her environmentally friendly-themed home fashion show go viral. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Rubbish fashion show: mother in China transforms garbage bags into ‘high fashion’ for daughter’s catwalk at home – video viewed more than 5 million times

  • A girl in China is trending online after a video of her environmentally friendly recycled plastic bag dresses in a home fashion parade went viral
  • The girl’s mother made the dresses using plastic bags from home that are similar in colour to the outfits her daughter sometimes wears

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 9 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A young Chinese girl trends on mainland social media after a video of her environmentally friendly-themed home fashion show go viral. Photo: SCMP composite
A young Chinese girl trends on mainland social media after a video of her environmentally friendly-themed home fashion show go viral. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE