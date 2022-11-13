A drinking game popularised via Chinese social media has come under fire after firefighters were forced to use bolt cutters to free two women who padlocked themselves together and threw the key down a toilet. Photo: SCMP composite
A drinking game popularised via Chinese social media has come under fire after firefighters were forced to use bolt cutters to free two women who padlocked themselves together and threw the key down a toilet. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Life and death’: firefighters free drunk Chinese women from padlocked iron neck chain after they throw key down toilet

  • Pair accused of wasting emergency services’ time after boozy restaurant game of ‘life and death’ goes wrong
  • Drinking games gain popularity among Chinese youth amid rising alcohol consumption

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 13 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A drinking game popularised via Chinese social media has come under fire after firefighters were forced to use bolt cutters to free two women who padlocked themselves together and threw the key down a toilet. Photo: SCMP composite
A drinking game popularised via Chinese social media has come under fire after firefighters were forced to use bolt cutters to free two women who padlocked themselves together and threw the key down a toilet. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE