A new mother in China is at the centre of controversy after the hospital she gave birth at revealed the lengths she went to to conceive after suffering 26 miscarriages. Photo: SCMP composite
A Guinness World Record? Chinese wife who gave birth after 26 miscarriages highlights reproductive burden on women in China

  • The new mother was attacked online soon after her story and details of the miscarriages were made public, with many saying it was too extreme
  • The hospital which released her story thought it would be positive and was surprised at the backlash and intense criticism of the mother

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 10 Nov, 2022

