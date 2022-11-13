The story of a woman who was told 17 years ago that her baby had died by relatives, who then stole the child, has found her son in a case that has shocked China. Photo: SCMP composite
‘They stole my baby’: Chinese woman discovers son is alive 17 years after relatives took him and told her he was dead
- Chinese woman whose relatives stole her baby almost 20 years ago reunited with her son
- Mother and son now locked in legal battle over cost of bringing boy up as they seek to put their lives back together
The story of a woman who was told 17 years ago that her baby had died by relatives, who then stole the child, has found her son in a case that has shocked China. Photo: SCMP composite