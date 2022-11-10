China’s zero-Covid policy claims unexpected victims, with one private zoo in the country’s east turning to live streams and animal adoptions to stay afloat. Photo: SCMP composite/Hongshan Forest Zoo
Please adopt me! Desperate Chinese zoo receives US$360,000 donation after getting creative to cope with zero-Covid policy by allowing animal ‘adoptions’ to raise funds
- A desperate zoo in China, struggling under Covid-19 restrictions, turns to live streams and animal adoptions to stay afloat
- The zoo lost more than US$4.1 million in 2020 alone, about half of its annual revenue, due to forced closures and low attendance overall
China’s zero-Covid policy claims unexpected victims, with one private zoo in the country’s east turning to live streams and animal adoptions to stay afloat. Photo: SCMP composite/Hongshan Forest Zoo