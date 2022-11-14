A nickname craze among Chinese fans sees Hollywood superstars turned into ‘soup dumplings’, ‘ground beetles’ and ‘little sweeties’ on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Why ‘soup dumpling’ Scarlett Johansson, ‘baby face’ Selena Gomez and ‘big cousin’ Jennifer Lawrence will never be lost in translation in China
- US superstars given ingenious and adorable nicknames by film fans on mainland social media
- Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise and Britney Spears among Hollywood favourites to be renamed
