A video of a man in China breaking down while seeking help from police after losing a phone with photos of his dead wife touches a nerve on social media. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Her photos are very important to me’: video of Chinese man’s breakdown after losing phone pictures of dead wife moves many online
- A man who lost his phone that was filled with 200-plus pictures of his deceased wife said looking at the photographs has become an important daily ritual
- Later there was a happy outcome when police helped him track down the device which he had left in a shopping bag while opening a door
A video of a man in China breaking down while seeking help from police after losing a phone with photos of his dead wife touches a nerve on social media. Photo: SCMP composite