A pregnant 25-year-old woman in China with four daughters alleges her husband beats her and wants a divorce because all their children are girls. Photo: Handout
‘He wants a son’: heavily pregnant mother of 4 girls in China says husband is divorcing her for having a daughter again

  • A pregnant woman in China says her husband is seeking a divorce as he believes their fifth child, which she is carrying, is another girl
  • A cultural preference for boys persists in China even as the country’s gender imbalance results in more males than females

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:16pm, 16 Nov, 2022

