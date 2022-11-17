A 50-year-old man in China goes viral worldwide after he was photographed running a full marathon in just three and a half hours while chain-smoking. SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Smoking Brother’: Chinese man, 50, chain-smokes through 42km marathon in three and a half hours makes global headlines
- A man in China who ran a marathon while smoking continuously goes viral around the globe
- Chen is well known for smoking during marathons and has been given the name ‘Smoking Brother’ in running circles
