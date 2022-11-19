A man in China is arrested after catching and killing wild birds so he could eat them. Photo: SCMP composite
Wild bird hotpot: Chinese man arrested for illegally catching and killing 1,000 birds by snapping necks with bare hands

  • Police in China arrest man who reportedly caught and killed 1,000 wild birds for a hotpot with his bare hands
  • The man used a net and sound recorders playing recorded bird sounds to attract his prey

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:31pm, 19 Nov, 2022

