A man in China is arrested after catching and killing wild birds so he could eat them. Photo: SCMP composite
Wild bird hotpot: Chinese man arrested for illegally catching and killing 1,000 birds by snapping necks with bare hands
- Police in China arrest man who reportedly caught and killed 1,000 wild birds for a hotpot with his bare hands
- The man used a net and sound recorders playing recorded bird sounds to attract his prey
