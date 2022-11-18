Deep-fried doughnut sticks are a popular breakfast food in China. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Filling stomachs more important than World Cup’: Chinese man takes ingredients to Qatar to make traditional dough sticks for homesick staff
- Homesick Chinese workers missing popular fried doughnut sticks are delighted by colleague bringing them a key ingredient
- To get around baggage limits, the man placed some of the ingredients in the luggage of other colleagues travelling to Qatar
Deep-fried doughnut sticks are a popular breakfast food in China. Photo: SCMP composite