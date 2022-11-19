A former multimillionaire restauranteur in China finds himself bankrupt and selling sausages on the street, but is determined to repay his debts. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
From millionaire to street vendor: bankrupt Chinese restaurant chain boss sells sausages to repay US$6.4 million debt

  • A former entrepreneur in China who lost everything and still owes US$6.4 million is raising money by selling grilled sausages
  • His story has moved millions on social media after it was reported, with many people applauding his positive attitude

Liya Su
Liya Su

Updated: 9:00am, 19 Nov, 2022

