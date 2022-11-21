A woman who died the day she was reunited with her husband after being separated for 3 years has her organs donated to four people in China. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘May there be love in Heaven’: Russian woman, 30, who dies on day she reunites with Chinese husband after 3 years, praised for organ donations
- A couple separated for three years because of Covid-19 were struck by tragedy when the wife died on the day they reunited
- The 30-year-old woman praised in China after her liver and kidneys are donated to 4 people in urgent need
