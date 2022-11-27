Public opinion in China is split about a 32-year-old single mother with 3 children who moved in with a man she met online a month ago. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘Beware of love slaughterhouse’: single mother of 3 moves in with man she met a month ago triggers warnings and debate on Chinese social media
- A single mother in China who moved in with a man she met online just a month ago goes viral on mainland social media
- Many online readers were sceptical as online love scams have become increasingly common in mainland China
Public opinion in China is split about a 32-year-old single mother with 3 children who moved in with a man she met online a month ago. Photo: SCMP composite/handout