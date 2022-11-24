A Chinese official’s unsubstantiated claim that China ‘created’ Egyptian civilisationhas caused widespread ridicule online. Photo: SCMP/handout
Older than the pyramids: probe launched after mainland official claims Chinese civilisation is older than ancient Egypt
- Article claiming China ‘created’ civilisation of ancient Egypt is met with mockery and confusion by netizens
- Scholars say official’s claim is based on superficial similarities and that he provides no archaeological or historical evidence to support it
