A father in China who took a mild approach to parenting his three-year-old, with the latter seen left scratching a neighbour’s cars, wins praise. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
‘Pay for your mistake’: Chinese father makes son pay compensation and apologise for deliberately scratching luxury cars
- The boy’s father said he was too young to be aware of the negative consequences of his actions, but said he still could learn a valuable lesson
- As a punishment, the boy was made to apologise alone to the cars’ owner and then pay for the damage he caused
A father in China who took a mild approach to parenting his three-year-old, with the latter seen left scratching a neighbour’s cars, wins praise. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout