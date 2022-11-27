Growing numbers of women in China seek to replace sexist birth names that reflect a preference for boys following rule changes making it easier to legally change names. Photo: Handout
‘Second only to men’ is my name: more Chinese women ditch sexist names from boy-seeking parents amid feminist awakening

  • Women in China are legally changing their names amid a wider awareness of gender issues and loosened restrictions
  • They had names which reflect a parental desire for boys — Zhaodi: ‘beckon to younger brother’, Yingdi: ‘welcome younger brother’

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 27 Nov, 2022

