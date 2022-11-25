The first Chinese giant pandas to take up residence in the Middle East, Thuraya and Suhail, are making a splash at the soccer World Cup in Qatar by “predicting” the outcome of matches. Photo: SCMP Composite.
Panda prophets: first giant Chinese bears in Middle East turn World Cup soccer stars by ‘predicting’ winners and losers
- Giant pandas, Thuraya and Suhail, follow in footsteps of Paul the predicting Octopus who rose to fame during the 2010 World Cup
- Pair of bears have already ‘guessed’ the unexpected winners of two matches in the group stages of the tournament
