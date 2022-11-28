Years of hard work and dedication, plus prosthetic limbs designed by her supportive husband have allowed a Chinese woman who lost both legs in an earthquake to dance in high heels again. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘Dance is my ray of sunshine’: woman who lost legs in earthquake wears prosthetic limbs made by husband to dance in high heels again

  • Prosthetic limbs designed by husband allow woman who lost both legs in 2008 Sichuan earthquake to experience joy of dancing with family
  • Millions of netizens captivated and inspired by dedication shown by disabled woman, ‘It’s like she dances with life’, says one

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 28 Nov, 2022

