A Chinese husband has shown 34 years of dedication and love by caring round the clock for his wife who was left paralysed after being stabbed confronting a knife-wielding robber in the 1980s. Photo: SCMP Composite.
‘I was brave once, he has been brave all his life’: paralysed wife stabbed 9 times foiling robbery pays tribute to selfless husband
- Woman left paralysed after confronting knife-wielding robber in 1980s thanks husband who has looked after her for more than 30 years
- 70 million people have read the couple’s story online, marvelling at their bravery and love for each other
