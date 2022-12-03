A woman in China with no cooking experience shares her comedic attempts to feed her husband and delights millions on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘She set the noodles on fire’: culinary disasters of newlywed woman in China trying to learn how to cook an online hit with her ‘surprise’ dishes
- A woman in China with no cooking experience shares with growing online audience her disastrous culinary efforts
- The amusing videos have been viewed more than 2 million times on Douyin and more than 6 million times on Weibo
