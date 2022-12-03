A woman in China with no cooking experience shares her comedic attempts to feed her husband and delights millions on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
A woman in China with no cooking experience shares her comedic attempts to feed her husband and delights millions on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘She set the noodles on fire’: culinary disasters of newlywed woman in China trying to learn how to cook an online hit with her ‘surprise’ dishes

  • A woman in China with no cooking experience shares with growing online audience her disastrous culinary efforts
  • The amusing videos have been viewed more than 2 million times on Douyin and more than 6 million times on Weibo

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 3 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman in China with no cooking experience shares her comedic attempts to feed her husband and delights millions on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
A woman in China with no cooking experience shares her comedic attempts to feed her husband and delights millions on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
READ FULL ARTICLE