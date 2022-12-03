Mainland tea drink maker Nayuki is replacing a Japanese element in its current name with a Chinese character as it tries to ‘de-Japanify’ its brand. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Mainland tea drink maker Nayuki is replacing a Japanese element in its current name with a Chinese character as it tries to ‘de-Japanify’ its brand. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘De-Japanify’: China milk tea brand Nayuki loses Japanese-sounding name amid rising nationalism and anti-Japan sentiment

  • Rising anti-Japan sentiment in China sees many domestic brands change their name to avoid any potential backlash
  • Tea drink maker Nayuki is the latest company to rebrand to avoid being caught in the crosshairs of rising nationalism

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:13pm, 3 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Mainland tea drink maker Nayuki is replacing a Japanese element in its current name with a Chinese character as it tries to ‘de-Japanify’ its brand. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Mainland tea drink maker Nayuki is replacing a Japanese element in its current name with a Chinese character as it tries to ‘de-Japanify’ its brand. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
READ FULL ARTICLE