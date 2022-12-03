Mainland tea drink maker Nayuki is replacing a Japanese element in its current name with a Chinese character as it tries to ‘de-Japanify’ its brand. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘De-Japanify’: China milk tea brand Nayuki loses Japanese-sounding name amid rising nationalism and anti-Japan sentiment
- Rising anti-Japan sentiment in China sees many domestic brands change their name to avoid any potential backlash
- Tea drink maker Nayuki is the latest company to rebrand to avoid being caught in the crosshairs of rising nationalism
Mainland tea drink maker Nayuki is replacing a Japanese element in its current name with a Chinese character as it tries to ‘de-Japanify’ its brand. Photo: SCMP composite/handout