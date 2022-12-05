A viral video of a baby standing on an adult’s hand causes anger and an adorable 3-year-old boy hawks fresh fish on the street. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
A viral video of a baby standing on an adult’s hand causes anger and an adorable 3-year-old boy hawks fresh fish on the street. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Quirky kids in China: ‘stunt’ baby stands on grandpa’s hand, toddler helps mum sell fish and boy cries over Ultraman

  • A video of a baby standing on his grandfather’s hand seen by tens of millions in China, but many are not happy
  • A little boy uses a bold method of luring delighted pedestrians into buying fresh fish he sells on the street

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:15am, 5 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A viral video of a baby standing on an adult’s hand causes anger and an adorable 3-year-old boy hawks fresh fish on the street. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
A viral video of a baby standing on an adult’s hand causes anger and an adorable 3-year-old boy hawks fresh fish on the street. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
READ FULL ARTICLE