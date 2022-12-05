A viral video of a baby standing on an adult’s hand causes anger and an adorable 3-year-old boy hawks fresh fish on the street. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Quirky kids in China: ‘stunt’ baby stands on grandpa’s hand, toddler helps mum sell fish and boy cries over Ultraman
- A video of a baby standing on his grandfather’s hand seen by tens of millions in China, but many are not happy
- A little boy uses a bold method of luring delighted pedestrians into buying fresh fish he sells on the street
A viral video of a baby standing on an adult’s hand causes anger and an adorable 3-year-old boy hawks fresh fish on the street. Photo: SCMP composite/handout