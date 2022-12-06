A video of a mother in China telling her son his wife will divorce him if she gets a job trends on social media and starts gender debate. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
‘He makes me feel secure’: video of mother in China telling son not to let wife work or she’ll run away amuses millions, triggering gender norms debate
- A happily married couple film mother warning her son that her daughter-in-law will run away if she gets a job
- The elderly woman was worried after reading about a recent case where a woman who found work then filed for divorce
