A young woman in China, outraged by her mother’s demands she help her brother buy a property, has reignited the gender role debate in China. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
A young woman in China, outraged by her mother’s demands she help her brother buy a property, has reignited the gender role debate in China. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Not giving him all my savings’: Chinese woman storms out of home after mother demands she buy brother flat for future marriage

  • A young woman’s heated argument with her mother about helping her older brother buy property renews debate on cultural norms
  • The woman shared her views on her experience in an online video that has trended on mainland Chinese internet

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 6 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A young woman in China, outraged by her mother’s demands she help her brother buy a property, has reignited the gender role debate in China. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
A young woman in China, outraged by her mother’s demands she help her brother buy a property, has reignited the gender role debate in China. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
READ FULL ARTICLE