A young woman in China, outraged by her mother’s demands she help her brother buy a property, has reignited the gender role debate in China. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘Not giving him all my savings’: Chinese woman storms out of home after mother demands she buy brother flat for future marriage
- A young woman’s heated argument with her mother about helping her older brother buy property renews debate on cultural norms
- The woman shared her views on her experience in an online video that has trended on mainland Chinese internet
