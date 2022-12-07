A mother who let her daughter draw on her Porsche with washable paint starts vigorous online debate in China about modern parenting. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
A mother who let her daughter draw on her Porsche with washable paint starts vigorous online debate in China about modern parenting. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Graffiti on a car is wrong’: Chinese mother lets daughter, 2, paint pictures all over family Porsche, sparking online parenting debate

  • Netizens in China engage in parenting debate after mother allows toddler to draw on family’s luxury Porsche
  • Many disapprove of the mother’s decision, saying it sets a bad example for kids

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:13am, 7 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A mother who let her daughter draw on her Porsche with washable paint starts vigorous online debate in China about modern parenting. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
A mother who let her daughter draw on her Porsche with washable paint starts vigorous online debate in China about modern parenting. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE