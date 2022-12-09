A grandmother in China who owed millions after her jacket business failed is praised for choosing to repay debts instead of declaring bankruptcy. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
A grandmother in China who owed millions after her jacket business failed is praised for choosing to repay debts instead of declaring bankruptcy. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Honest grandma’, 92, repays US$3 million in debt in 10 years after refusing to declare bankruptcy wins ‘most beautiful’ citizen award in China

  • A factory owner who found herself in financial difficulty is celebrated in China for her commitment to repaying her debts
  • Despite advice to declare bankruptcy after her business failed, she insisted on repaying the money in full

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 9 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A grandmother in China who owed millions after her jacket business failed is praised for choosing to repay debts instead of declaring bankruptcy. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
A grandmother in China who owed millions after her jacket business failed is praised for choosing to repay debts instead of declaring bankruptcy. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
READ FULL ARTICLE