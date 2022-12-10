An industrious little boy from China trends on mainland social media after a video showcasing his farm life skills delights audiences. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
An industrious little boy from China trends on mainland social media after a video showcasing his farm life skills delights audiences. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘Adorable’ farm boy, 5, who tends goats, cooks and does repairs trends in China after surprising many online with his independence

  • A video of a little boy feeding a flock of goats and helping on his family farm has delighted mainland Chinese social media
  • The boy’s mother says he is very independent and picked up his farming and domestic skills on his own

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 10:03am, 10 Dec, 2022

