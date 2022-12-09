A video of the touching moment a girl in China calls her stepfather ‘dad’ for the first time has gone viral on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘What did you say?’: man in China cries as stepdaughter calls him ‘dad’ for the first time in 4 years in emotional viral video
- A man in China set himself a goal of getting his stepdaughter to call him ‘dad’ four years after marrying her mother
- The stepfather is visibly emotional as the girl calls him ‘dad’ for the first time in a video filmed by his wife and shared online
