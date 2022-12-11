A pregnant fitness fanatic in China starts debate on exercising while expecting after sharing a video of her fitness routine online. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘Her baby will be born with muscles’: pregnant woman, 33, who exercises 3 times a week with weights sparks health debate in China
- A pregnant woman in China who works in the fitness industry has divided public opinion on the mainland with her exercise routine while pregnant
- Doctors recommend up to 30 minutes a day of light to moderate exercise during pregnancy in consultation with a doctor
