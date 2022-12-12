A court in China orders three men to care for their recently paralysed mother after they refused to look after the bedridden woman. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
‘You did not grow up drinking dew’: judge in China scolds 3 sons for neglecting paralysed elderly mum, orders them to take turns looking after her

  • An elderly woman who is paralysed and almost 80 years old has sued her adult sons for refusing to provide care for her
  • The three brothers were admonished by a judge who ordered them to take turns looking after their bedridden mother

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:49pm, 12 Dec, 2022

