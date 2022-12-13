A Chinese rail company is under fire for a job ad seeking an attractive young woman to serve tea and wait on important men. Photo: handout
‘Good figure and facial features’: job ad in China for young female clerk to serve men draws fierce and widespread online criticism
- A clerical job for female with ‘good facial features’ and ‘figure’ to wait on important men causes backlash in China
- The company’s apology and explanation it needed a woman in the role as it involved ‘serving tea’ fuels further anger
A Chinese rail company is under fire for a job ad seeking an attractive young woman to serve tea and wait on important men. Photo: handout