A woman in China trying to keep warm is surprised by onions stuffed inside a gift, with the discovery trending online. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
A woman in China trying to keep warm is surprised by onions stuffed inside a gift, with the discovery trending online. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Trending in China
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Spring onions in my duvet’: shocked Chinese woman finds stash of blessing scallions in wedding gift quilt 12 years after nuptials

  • A woman in China discovers an offering of spring onions when unpacking a duvet given to her at her wedding
  • She had not unpacked the gift, a traditional blessing for smart kids, which had been in storage for 12 years

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 2:12pm, 17 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman in China trying to keep warm is surprised by onions stuffed inside a gift, with the discovery trending online. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
A woman in China trying to keep warm is surprised by onions stuffed inside a gift, with the discovery trending online. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
READ FULL ARTICLE