A woman in China trying to keep warm is surprised by onions stuffed inside a gift, with the discovery trending online. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘Spring onions in my duvet’: shocked Chinese woman finds stash of blessing scallions in wedding gift quilt 12 years after nuptials
- A woman in China discovers an offering of spring onions when unpacking a duvet given to her at her wedding
- She had not unpacked the gift, a traditional blessing for smart kids, which had been in storage for 12 years
