A hero dog in eastern China that saved his 78-year-old owner after he had a stroke has died after being separated from him and refusing to eat or drink, mainland media has reported. The man, surnamed Yang, lives alone in an apartment in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, where he suffered a stroke late last month. He was taken to hospital after his dog’s out-of-character barking alerted neighbours that something was wrong, the City Express reported on Saturday. The nine-year-old golden retriever and Labrador crossbreed, named Awang, was devoted to Yang, who had cared for him since he was a puppy. When Yang suffered the stroke, Awang, usually a quiet dog, began barking loudly and continuously, said local police officer Shen Jianhuan. When they heard the barking Yang’s neighbours became concerned and called the police after knocks on Yang’s door went unanswered. When officers broke into Yang’s flat, they found him pinned to the floor under a fallen chair. “We said to the dog, ‘We’re here to save your owner.’ He seemed to understand and lay down quietly,” Shen said. Awang was sent to a stray dog shelter by community workers a few days after Yang was sent to hospital. Awang was kept in a cage by himself at the shelter and refused to eat or drink and died on December 2, said the shelter manager, surnamed Jin. “We know that this dog saved his owner, just like any person saving another,” said Jin, who added shelter staff had paid special attention to Awang because of his bravery. However, he said many dogs died at the shelter due to the stress of being moved and found it impossible to adapt to the new environment. Dogs taken to the shelter are kept in locked cages due to limited space, and do not get the same interaction with humans and exercise they would normally get at home, Jin said. Last February, in another case of animal bravery in Zhejiang, police successfully tracked down a missing toddler within hours of his disappearance thanks to the family’s pet dog. The dog followed the three-year-old boy and remained at his side as he wandered the streets, with officers finally locating the boy after spotting the dog in surveillance footage, local media reported.