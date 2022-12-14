Public opinion shocked in China as doctor reveals a vegetarian couple asked which was better — coconut milk pulp or soy milk for feeding a one-day-old baby. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Does being vegetarian affect your brain?’: couple wanting to give baby coconut or soy instead of breast milk shock millions online

  • A vegetarian couple with a newborn shock obstetrician with a question about switching breast milk for coconut or soy milk
  • In a media interview afterwards, doctor urges parents of newborns to educate themselves about infant nutrition

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 14 Dec, 2022

