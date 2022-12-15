A woman in China claims that using pig feed to wash dishes is a traditional method that is a cleaner, greener alternative to liquid detergent. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘It’s more hygienic’: woman follows Chinese tradition of using pig feed to wash dishes instead of liquid detergent, starts old customs debate

  • A video of a woman washing dishes in a basin filled with a murky, brown-coloured liquid filled with floating scraps goes viral
  • The woman claims washing dishes in pigswill is cleaner than using liquid detergent, saves water and is a local custom

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:23pm, 15 Dec, 2022

