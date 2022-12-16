A friendship between a grieving mother and a man resembling her dead son resonates on social media in China, with millions moved by their story. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘He looks 60 per cent like him’: grieving mother in China befriends young man resembling policeman son who died in line of duty

  • A grieving mother saw a stranger resembling her dead son and was so moved she introduced herself
  • After explaining how much the young man looked like the son she missed terribly, they bonded and became friends

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 16 Dec, 2022

