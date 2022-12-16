A friendship between a grieving mother and a man resembling her dead son resonates on social media in China, with millions moved by their story. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘He looks 60 per cent like him’: grieving mother in China befriends young man resembling policeman son who died in line of duty
- A grieving mother saw a stranger resembling her dead son and was so moved she introduced herself
- After explaining how much the young man looked like the son she missed terribly, they bonded and became friends
