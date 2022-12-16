A teacher in China who spends her savings on treats for her students has been widely praised on mainland social media for her kindness. Photo: SCMP composite
‘They’ve never eaten sausages’: volunteer teacher sets up ‘snack corner’ in class for needy students, gains praise on Chinese social media
- A volunteer teacher uses her savings to buy treats for her students in poor, remote area to motivate them at school
- Students who perform well in class receive recognition awards they can exchange for treats at a ‘snack corner’
A teacher in China who spends her savings on treats for her students has been widely praised on mainland social media for her kindness. Photo: SCMP composite