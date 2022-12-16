A teacher in China who spends her savings on treats for her students has been widely praised on mainland social media for her kindness. Photo: SCMP composite
A teacher in China who spends her savings on treats for her students has been widely praised on mainland social media for her kindness. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘They’ve never eaten sausages’: volunteer teacher sets up ‘snack corner’ in class for needy students, gains praise on Chinese social media

  • A volunteer teacher uses her savings to buy treats for her students in poor, remote area to motivate them at school
  • Students who perform well in class receive recognition awards they can exchange for treats at a ‘snack corner’

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 16 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A teacher in China who spends her savings on treats for her students has been widely praised on mainland social media for her kindness. Photo: SCMP composite
A teacher in China who spends her savings on treats for her students has been widely praised on mainland social media for her kindness. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE