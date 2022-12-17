For young Chinese who don’t want a relationship or casual sex, a one-off kissing session with a stranger can be appealing say fans of zui you, which means ‘mouth buddies’ in English. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Mouth buddies’: kissing a stranger is China’s new dating trend but anonymous lip-locking fad fuels fears over a warped view of intimacy
- Zui you, meaning ‘mouth buddies’ in English, has started appearing on social media and university bulletin boards across China
- Fans say it offers no-strings intimacy for those not ready for a relationship or casual sex
