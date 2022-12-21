As Covid-19 spreads across China, tales of pet dogs caring for sick owners are melting hearts on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Can’t do without you’: devoted dogs in China care for owners with Covid-19 — collecting food, running errands and keeping bedside vigils

  • A woman with Covid-19 is surprised by her pet dog keeping a bedside vigil while she is bedridden with a fever
  • A video of a clever dog picking up medicine and parcels for its sick owner has delighted mainland netizens

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 21 Dec, 2022

