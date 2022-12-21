Chinese pop music’s “Dolphin Princess”, Jane Zhang, apologises after admitting she gave herself Covid to avoid missing a concert as new cases rise sharply in China. Photo: Handout
‘I had Covid for a day’: Chinese singer who deliberately infected herself to avoid missing her New Year’s Eve concert sorry after backlash

  • A famous singer is embroiled in scandal after admitting she infected herself with Covid to avoid missing a concert
  • Following a public outcry, Jane Zhang deleted her controversial posts and made a public apology

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:53pm, 21 Dec, 2022

