Chinese pop music’s “Dolphin Princess”, Jane Zhang, apologises after admitting she gave herself Covid to avoid missing a concert as new cases rise sharply in China. Photo: Handout
‘I had Covid for a day’: Chinese singer who deliberately infected herself to avoid missing her New Year’s Eve concert sorry after backlash
- A famous singer is embroiled in scandal after admitting she infected herself with Covid to avoid missing a concert
- Following a public outcry, Jane Zhang deleted her controversial posts and made a public apology
