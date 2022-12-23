A truck driver in China who takes 3 rescue cats on the road with him is trending online after they appeared in local news media. Photo: SCMP comcpoiste/handout
‘They sleep in a mini bunk bed!’: truck driver’s adventures on the road in China with 3 stray cats charm social media
- A truck driver who travels across China with 3 adopted stray cats trends on social media in cute videos
- The driver acquired his first cat in 2020 after stumbling upon a hungry stray looking for food in a bin
