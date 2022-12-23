‘Marry what you need’: grandma’s progressive response to granddaughter about love and money inspires many on Chinese social media. Photo: SCMP/composite/handout
‘Marry what you need’: grandmother’s frank advice to granddaughter on marrying for love or money hits a nerve in China
- A Chinese woman’s video asking her 95-year-old grandmother if a woman should marry for love or money goes viral
- Her answers such as: ‘If he doesn’t love you, you won’t get the money’, have resonated with many people
