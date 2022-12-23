A court in China has ruled that a sterile man who told his former wife to conceive with another man does not have to pay child support but must pay her 20,000 yuan (US$2,900) in compensation. The Shanghai man, surnamed Qian, filed for divorce but refused to continue financially supporting a child his wife, surnamed Ma, had with another man while married to him. The couple’s five-year marriage was ended by mutual agreement after the relationship broke down, Jiupai News reported. Before they were married, Qian, who is sterile, made an agreement with Ma that she could have children with other men and that he would help raise any children she had. Local media reported that Ma gave birth a year after the couple’s wedding. The reports did not reveal the child’s gender, age or the identity of the biological father. Qian told the court that while married to Ma he had honoured his agreement to make sure the child was well looked after. He told the court that once the marriage began to break down and he filed for divorce he believed he was released from any legal obligation or financial responsibility for the child. Ma argued that his promise to help raise the child still applied even after their divorce. She provided the court evidence, including the couple’s text message history and call logs, to prove Qian had supported her having children with other men and had agreed to support them financially regardless of their marital status. When the court asked Ma to identify the child’s biological father, she refused, prompting the court to order a paternity test which came back showing Qian was not the child’s birth father. The court agreed with Qian that he is not legally required to support the child financially. However, he was ordered to pay a one-time compensation payment of 20,000 yuan to Ma. The story has generated substantial debate over the couple’s unusual premarital agreement. At the time of writing, the Jiupai news report had received more than 12,000 comments. “It’s funny, really funny, a big joke,” commented one person. Another said: “I don’t think any man can accept his wife having a baby with another man and then raising it.” A number of readers felt that Qian should be held responsible for the child and made to honour his agreement with Ma. “Apparently, he is an irresponsible man. He breaks his promise,” one person said. “Both of them seem like irresponsible adults,” another said.