The news that two pandas will return to China from the US after a zoo was accused of mistreating the animals is being celebrated on mainland social media. Photo: Memphis Zoo
Trending in China
People & Culture

‘Finally, they can leave that zoo’: China welcomes news of the return of giant pandas Ya Ya and Le Le from US zoo after mistreatment claims

  • The Chinese public celebrate the return of two sick pandas in the Memphis Zoo in the United States after mistreatment claims
  • China works on research with 18 countries that keep pandas, including the United States, Germany, Qatar, Singapore and Japan

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 24 Dec, 2022

