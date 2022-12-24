The news that two pandas will return to China from the US after a zoo was accused of mistreating the animals is being celebrated on mainland social media. Photo: Memphis Zoo
‘Finally, they can leave that zoo’: China welcomes news of the return of giant pandas Ya Ya and Le Le from US zoo after mistreatment claims
- The Chinese public celebrate the return of two sick pandas in the Memphis Zoo in the United States after mistreatment claims
- China works on research with 18 countries that keep pandas, including the United States, Germany, Qatar, Singapore and Japan
